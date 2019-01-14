Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Midwest City

A 39-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Midwest City.

According to Midwest City police, Anthony Jones, 39, of Oklahoma City, was traveling westbound on NE 23rd street in the 6800 block around 2:30 a.m. when his car left the roadway for an unknown reason. The 1994 Lexus continued west and struck a drainage ditch culvert and the north side of the street.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been notified, according to police.