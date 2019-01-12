Palma killed in prison

Midwest City man serving life sentence for death and disappearance of Kirsten Hatfield in 1997

Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials have identified the inmate killed Friday night at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary as Anthony Palma.

A correctional officer on a routine security check found Palma around 7:30 p.m. unresponsive inside a maximum-security cell he shared with another inmate. His cellmate is believed to be responsible for his death, according to a DOC press release.

Medical staff could not revive Palma, and a doctor pronounced him dead at 8:55 p.m.

Palma was serving a life-without-parole sentence for the 1997 murder of Kirsten Hatfield.

He had been in custody since December 2017.