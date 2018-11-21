Feel good in your own skin at Madison Avenue Skincare

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Offering professional skin care and waxing services, Madison Avenue Skincare is now open at 501 N. Mustang Rd., Suite J in Mustang.



Having recently relocated from San Diego, Madison Avenue Skincare owner and licensed esthetician with 12 years of experience, Tacia Staton, said she is excited to offer Mustang and surrounding area residents quality, individualized care, helping to improve the way people feel about their skin.



“When you meet me, you will see that I genuinely care about you and your skin,” said Staton.



Using the professional skincare line DermaQuest, the leader in plant stem cell technology, Staton currently offers a $75 Professional Skincare Treatment, a $50 Teen Skincare Treatment, and a $50 Back Skincare Treatment.



The Professional Skincare Treatment begins with a skin analysis and is customized to address the specific needs of the client’s skin, such as hydration, exfoliation, anti-aging, pigmentation or acne.



The Teen Skincare Treatment is designed to address the skin needs of today’s teens, including treating and caring for acne breakouts, clogged pores, oiliness, and sensitivity. Teen clients will be educated on how to properly care for the skin and how to begin a life-long path of healthy skincare.



The Back Skincare Treatment begins with a deep cleansing of the back to remove excess oil and debris, followed by an exfoliation. Lastly, a stress relieving treatment with essential oils and a customized masque will leave the client relaxed and their skin looking radiant.



“I will also help you target and simplify your home care regimen. After a skin and lifestyle analysis, I will recommend a treatment that best suits your skin’s needs. Every person is different; every person’s skin is unique. I will use my expertise to bring out the best in your skin,” said Staton.



Staton also offers waxing services for the brow, nose, lip, chin, face, chest, back, underarm, forearm, lower leg, upper leg and bikini, ranging from $10 to $45.



To schedule an appointment with Staton, call 405-309-3366. For more information on Madison Avenue Skincare, visit the Madison Avenue Skincare Facebook page.