Local graduates open TECHENIZE

A new cell phone and computer store recently opened for business in the area and will be offering affordable prices for repairs as well as sales of refurbished and used devices.



TECHENIZE, located on the southeast corner of SW 15th and Morgan Rd at 1700 S. Morgan Rd Unit D, is owned and operated by a recent Mustang High School and Canadian Valley Technology Center graduate, Stephen Walker, assisted by his brother, Robert, also a Mustang High School and CVTech graduate, as well their father, Steve, who has 30 plus years of experience in technology, customer service, and technical support, and who is also a U.S. Army Veteran. Both Stephen and Robert received National Technical Honor Society awards during their time at CVTech.



Some of the services available from TECHENIZE will be repairs of iPhones and Android phones and tablets, as well as laptops including software and hardware upgrades, virus removal, and security protection.



Most phone repairs will range from $29 on replacement of parts such as batteries and speakers, to approximately $79 or less for screen replacements up to the iPhone 8. (iPhone X/XS/XR and other newer phones cost are higher, dependent on parts costs.)



You can find estimates for all repair prices at www.techenize.com and an Appointment Request form is also available for those wishing to schedule their repair in advance.

Repairs on tablets will be in a similar price range. The normal hourly rate for laptops and computers is $60.00 per hour and the store will provide customers with a quote prior to any work being done. The store will also carry refurbished and used iPhones, tablets, and laptops at very affordable prices.



The Walker family, 25 plus years as Mustang residents (all four children attended Mustang schools from Kindergarten through High School) are proud to have this opportunity to serve the Mustang and Yukon communities and look forward to seeing their friends and family come by to say hello.



As a special thank you to our teachers, Techenize will offer a 10% discount to teachers and school personnel on any repair or purchase of a mobile device. The same discount is also offered to our first responders such as police, fireman, military, and veterans with proper ID.



The store hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The store number is (405) 261-0100 and the email address is info@techenize.com.