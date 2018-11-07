Join in fellowship the “Cowboy Way”

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

All are invited to the Canadian County Cowboy Church, where hats are welcomed but not required.

Serving as a nondenominational church, the Canadian County Cowboy Church was first established in March 2010. Currently, the church gathers at 550 E. Main in Yukon on property that was graciously donated to them by the Yukon Round-Up Club in 2013.

From there, the church was able to build a $1.2 million facility to house their congregation as a way to carry on the legacy of the Yukon Round-Up Club, who since 1947 has been a positive influence in the community and has nurtured quality family lifestyle in the western world, according to Terry and Evelyn Hill of the Canadian County Cowboy Church.

Due to the community and congregation’s support of the church, the Hill’s said they were able to build the church bigger and better than they ever imagined.

“Even though it took two years to build this place, we never had to borrow money,” said Pastor Terry Hill. “The money just kept coming.”

Described as a “come as you are” type service, the Canadian County Cowboy Church meets every Sunday for fellowship, music, coffee and donuts at 9-9:25 a.m., Sunday School from 9:30-10:15 a.m., singing and fellowship in the sanctuary from 10:15-10:30 a.m. and church service starting at 10:30 a.m.

Each Sunday service is kicked off with “God Bless America” while the congregation honors its veterans.

The church also offers dinner every Wednesday on a donation basis from 5:30-6:45 p.m., as well as Bible Study for children, youth, women and men following dinner at 7 p.m.

“You don’t have to be a cowboy to come,” said Terry. “All are welcome here.”

The church stays busy supporting several local and foreign missions and ministries, including their recent mission trip of helping build a medical clinic in Paraguay, said Evelyn. They are able to support ministries with the help of their “offering barrel,” which they keep located at the back of the sanctuary for church goers to donate to when they feel the calling to do so rather than taking up an offering during service.

Currently, the church is collecting canned goods for their Blessing Baskets, which will be filled with food for someone in need in the community. They are also working on collecting gifts for their Christmas Angel Tree program to help children have a joyous holiday throughout the area.

In the spring through fall, the church hosts Family Round-Up Days once a month, which includes horse events, a pot luck meal and games for all to enjoy.

For more information on the Canadian County Cowboy Church, visit www.canadiancountycowboychurch.com or follow them on Facebook at the Canadian County Cowboy Church Facebook page.