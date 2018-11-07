Business projects across Mustang take shape

By Traci Chapman

Staff Writer

As the city works with Mustang Chamber of Commerce in a holiday partnership designed to promote local businesses, several commercial projects are in the works, city officials say.

Those include developments for both existing and new businesses, according to City Manager Tim Rooney’s monthly report. Among those are a company that recently moved into the former Tate Publishing location, the formal grand opening of Mustang’s first major hotel, ongoing school district accomplishments and a local church milestones.

Open for Business

Although Hampton Inn and Suites welcomed its first guests in late September, it was not until Oct. 24 the hotel held its formal grand opening and ribbon cutting. The four-floor hotel has 70 rooms, a fitness center and indoor heated pool, as well as event/meeting space, business center and complimentary breakfast for guests.

Oil and natural gas exploration company Roan Resources has settled into Tate’s former space in the 400 block of North Financial Terrace, and Madison Avenue Skin Care opened at 501 North Mustang Road, Rooney said; a new liquor store and boutique also recently applied for business licenses, he said.

The change in Oklahoma liquor sale laws also impacted other companies, including Mustang 7-Eleven, which added a cooler to expand those sales, and 152 Liquor, which is about halfway through work to expand to a different space in the 300 block of West state Highway 152.

Holy Spirit Catholic Church is another entity looking at expansion, as it prepares for construction of a 19,700-square-foot sanctuary in its existing location. Contractors are doing initial preparation work, and the church has submitted plans to the city community development department, the city manager reported.

Expansion and renovation are also anticipated for Mustang McDonalds, which submitted plans to the city, as well as a 3,000-foot industrial building addition in the 1200 block of East Highline Lane. That project was getting close to final inspection, Rooney said.

Medical, dental and health facilities are also slated, including Four Star Fitness, which is undergoing a remodel that is about halfway finished. Buffalo Creek Dental is likewise refinishing a space – the northeast suite of St. Anthony’s building, just south of the HealthPlex – while new medical office Well Again Medical Care, PLLC has received a final occupancy certificate for its new location in the 1600 block of East state Highway 152.

Bond Issue Projects Move Forward

Mustang Public School District bond issue projects also continue to move forward – the educational resource center is about 50 percent finished, with a January expected completion date; high school science center has been started; and city officials have received plans for the MPS $22 million, 65,776-square-foot performing arts center. Mustang High School tennis courts are now complete, the city manager reported.

Rooney generally publishes his city manager reports around the first of each month. They are available through email subscription and can also be found on the city of Mustang website, located at http://www.cityofmustang.org/cmo/page/city-managers-reports-2018.