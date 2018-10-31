Shop local fashion this holiday at Marlee Rose Boutique

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Offering a variety of gifting options, Marlee Rose Boutique is a local, one-stop shop for all things fashion this holiday season.

Owned by one of the area’s most well known and established business owners, Donna Warden, Marlee Rose Boutique recently celebrated four years of business, having opened August of 2014.

Since its opening, the boutique, named after Warden’s daughter, has offered the community a diverse selection of clothing and accessories for women of all ages, including name brands such as Flying Monkey Jeans and Coobie seamless bras.

“I try to offer what is up and coming and stylistic pieces,” said Warden. “We offer that ‘boutique feel.’ We want people to step out of their box and try something on that they normally wouldn’t try on to find that unique, special piece.”

Warden, a life-long resident of the Mustang and Yukon area, has owned and operated her own salon in the Yukon and Mustang area for nearly 40 years. She has owned Hot

Heads Salon in Yukon for almost 20 years, which is located next door to Marlee Rose Boutique.

Warden said when the space opened up next to her Hot Heads Salon, she knew she had to take the opportunity to turn it into a boutique, since it has been a dream of hers for years.

With the holidays around the corner, Warden said she strives to offer something for everyone at the boutique, including not only trendy pieces, but also gameday attire, candles, jewelry, scarves, hats and much more.

“Whoever walks through that door can find something to gift that special person in their life,” said Warden.

Marlee Rose Boutique is located at 12128 W. Reno in Yukon and is open Monday through Saturday.

For more information call 405-265-1700 or visit the Marlee Rose Boutique Facebook page.