OHP seeks public’s help in I-40 crash investigation

On Monday, Oct. 29, at 4:49 am the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was notified of multiple collisions on Interstate 40 between Portland Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard in Oklahoma City.

Investigating troopers believe they were all caused by a wheel assembly that came off a semi-trailer truck traveling in the area on I-40.

Upon arrival, troopers found a female deceased in a pickup on the inside shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 just east of Meridian Avenue.

The vehicle had significant damage to the driver side windshield area.

Troopers also located a white SUV overturned east of MacArthur on the westbound side of Interstate 40.

And west of MacArthur, troopers located a BMW with significant damage to the front driver side.

In addition, Oklahoma City Police advised that a five-axle semi was northbound on McArthur Boulevard passing under Interstate 40 when the top of the tank trailer was struck by a wheel assembly that appears to have come off of Interstate 40.

OHP is seeking any information from

Witnesses to these events

Witnesses who may have seen a wheel and tire fall from or come loose from any vehicle

Business owners who may have a video that documents traffic on Interstate 40 between Portland and MacArthur Boulevard

Any business/repair shop called out to repair a semi-trailer truck wheel assembly anytime Monday

Anyone that may have information beneficial to the investigation

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at 405-425-2323.