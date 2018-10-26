Cobb Haunted Trail opens this weekend as fundraiser for MHS swim and golf teams

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Terror returns to Mustang this weekend as the Cobb Haunted Trail opens to the public Oct. 26 and 27 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Located at 9118 LA Cobb Drive, the annual haunted trail will serve as a fundraiser for the Mustang High School swim and golf teams. The attraction takes approximately 30 minutes to walk through and is suitable for a majority of all ages.

According to Amy Stout of the MHS swim booster club, student athletes and their parents have been working alongside the Cobb family to prepare the attraction for the hundreds of expected guests.

“It’ll be a really great event,” said Stout. “We hope everyone comes out and supports a local cause.”

Cost per person for the haunted trail will be $10, which will be split evenly among the swim and golf booster clubs to help with yearly costs and to purchase equipment for both teams, said Stout.

The Cobb family hosts the haunted trail each year to help benefit organizations within Mustang Public Schools as a way to give back to the community.