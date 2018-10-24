Mustang prepares for Halloween

By Traci Chapman

Staff Writer

It’s that time of year again – when the days get shorter, the weather gets cooler and all manner of princesses, heroes, villains, monsters and more converge on Mustang Town Center for Spooktacular.

Sponsored by Mustang Parks and Recreation, the annual event – set this year for Saturday – is one of its biggest, as thousands of people, young and old alike, take part in a variety of activities – from trick-or-treating at various stations to train rides, inflatables, more than 60 carnival games, life-size Monopoly, a maze in the banquet hall, area for small children, food and more.

“We are always so excited about Spooktacular – it’s so much fun for everyone, and it’s always surprising how many people come out for it,” Mustang Parks and Recreation Co-Director Jean Heasley said.

Last year’s event again drew record crowds; organizers are hoping – and preparing – for that kind of turnout on Saturday, they said.

Mustang Public Library will also take part in the special event for the third consecutive year, hosting Haunt the Library, sponsored by the facility’s Friends’ group.

“We’ll have a craft, stories and scares, free popcorn and more,” said Nichole Valencia, youth services librarian. “We’re all really looking forward to being a part of Spooktacular.”

Spooktacular admission is free, and the event is held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Residents are also getting ready for Halloween, as the city’s official trick-or-treat day is set on the spookiest day of the year, Oct. 31. Local officials ask that parents accompany their children as they venture out, that all dress in bright and reflective clothing and that everyone – both trick-or-treaters and drivers alike – be aware of traffic and other surroundings.

For more information about Spooktacular, go online to http://www.cityofmustang.org/parksrec/page/spooktacular-halloween-carnival or call 405-376-3411.