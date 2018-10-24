First United Methodist Church Bazaar in Tuttle Thursday through Saturday

The First United Methodist Church of Tuttle will present its Fifth Annual Church Bazaar will be held Thursday through Saturday at the church, located at 402 South Cimarron Road in Tuttle.

The Bazaar opens Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m, Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch will be served on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The price will be $5 for adults and $3 for children. The lunch menu will feature pulled pork sandwiches, cole slaw, chips, desserts and drinks. Donuts and fruit will be served Saturday.

Items for sale will include baked goods, food items, holiday floral arrangements, jewelry, gift ideas, handmade wooden items like snowmen, Santa, and much more. Horseshoe Christmas Trees, succulents, and new, vintage and antique items.

There will also be a homemade quilt sold at the silent auction. All proceeds will go to church ministries. For more information, call the church at (405) 381-2458.