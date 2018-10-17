OnCue announces new location on Mustang Road

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Stillwater-based OnCue is expanding its business footprint in the Oklahoma City metro market with a new convenience store location at Mustang Road and SW 15th Street.

Scott Minton, director of business development with OnCue, said no official timeline has been established regarding construction, but they are projecting for a mid-2019 start with a 2020 opening. The company is currently awaiting pipeline permits and other details to finalize before construction can begin on the approximately 3-acre property, said Minton.

The store will be one of six new locations OnCue hopes to add to their already 30 locations in the metro area in the upcoming year.

“We are excited to be in the area,” said Minton. “This will be one of the biggest stores to date.”

The Mustang Road OnCue will include the company’s newest store model of approximately 85,000 square-feet that contains a “restaurant concept” with a seating area, said Minton.

Last year, OnCue celebrated 50 years in business. Since 1966, the company has expanded to more than 75 locations to date and employs more than 1,000 Oklahomans. In addition to offering Phillips 66 Top Tier Gasoline, OnCue has embraced CNG as an alternative domestic fuel and strives to lead the effort in innovative new fields. Their recent partnership with OG&E also unveiled EV charging stations as an option for customers.