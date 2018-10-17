Mustang man identified as CCSO shooting victim

Earlier versions of this article misstated details of the incident. This version has been corrected to state Alexander Lindahl did not exchange fire with law enforcement. The Times apologizes for this error.

By Traci Chapman

Staff Writer

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified the man shot and killed Oct. 8 by Canadian County deputies after a high-speed chase as 24-year-old Alexander Lindahl of Mustang.

The chase began in Tuttle, winding through Minco, Union City and El Reno, before heading into Okarche and Kingfisher County. Lindahl was killed, officials said, after he crashed a Braum’s Dairy Truck he allegedly stole from Braum’s Dairy Farm in Tuttle and exited the vehicle. The crash occurred just north of Okarche, officials said.

“He (Lindahl) lost control, came back across the median and got stuck,” Sheriff Chris West said. “He was trying to get the vehicle going and my deputy shot the tires out.”

A source said Thursday according to the report into the matter, Lindahl did not fire a gun at officers; West said he was holding the weapon.

“He did not shoot,” West stated via a Thursday text message. “He came out of the truck with a gun after a deputy fired at the tires and the deputies fired.”

Officials further confirmed Thursday five deputies shot at the 24-year-old. Those individuals – Major John Bridges, Lt. Bryan Dellinger, Lt. Jason Glass and deputies Chris Sonaggera and Christopher Contreras – were placed on leave immediately after the incident.

Because the chase and shooting occurred just north of Okarche in Kingfisher County, it fell under that county’s jurisdiction, officials said. Kingfisher Sheriff Dennis Banther called Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in to review the incident, which is standard protocol in any officer-involved shooting, they said. The five CCSO personnel remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of that investigation, West said.

OSBI has not yet completed that investigation, officials said.