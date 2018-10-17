Love your smile with the help of Dr. Marlo Miller

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Offering high quality orthodontic care in a comfortable and fun environment, Dr. Marlo Miller has been helping area residents fall in love with their smiles for over a decade at her practice located at 816 S. Mustang Road.

Having graduated from the University of Tennessee Orthodontic Residency in 2005, the Mustang native said it has been “great to come back to my hometown area to serve and give back to the schools and community.”

Miller said she first become interested in dentistry during high school after getting orthodontic work on herself.

“Having braces really changed my confidence and I began looking at many aspects of the career,” she said. “I had always enjoyed working with my hands and tinkering with things, so that was something I would be able to incorporate. I also like analysis and problem solving, which is essentially what every case entails. I tell people it’s like first envisioning and then taking a tiny engineering project from start to finish in a very small space with many boundaries to account for. In addition, there’s a very artistic and creative side with the esthetics of the field. So, in essence, it combined for me the best of many worlds.”

Miller offers a variety of braces, brackets and treatment plans depending on each patient’s needs and goals. During the new patient exam, all possible options are discussed, allowing each patient to help decide the right choice, said Miller.

“One thing that sets us apart is our number of bracket options,” said Miller. “Our practice is very esthetically and technology driven. While we offer traditional braces, most of our patients enjoy the Clarity (ceramic) brackets or Incognito (completely hidden braces) systems. Our Incognito braces are a fully custom-built CAD/CAM bracket/wire system that’s placed behind the teeth, so there’s no appearance of any braces. We have also begun utilizing the Carriere system to address certain bite changes first, with braces to follow – which can decrease treatment time by up to 12 months in some cases and avoid orthognathic surgery in others.”

Patients can also choose from many different financial plan options, which are presented in detail during the new patient exam. Payment options include Care Credit, paid-in-full discounts and family discounts.

“We strive hard to make orthodontic treatment investment very affordable,” said Miller.

Continuing to learn and grow within her practice is one of the most important concepts she instills in her career, said Miller, helping to best serve her patients in all aspects of orthodontics.

“I firmly believe we have the best orthodontic team around not only because of our treatment results, but more importantly because of the way we bring people in, make them feel comfortable through the journey, and have a lot of fun along the way,” said Miller. “Our team also gives back to the community with monetary support and countless hours of volunteer service, done on a monthly and sometimes even weekly basis.”

One way of giving back is Miller’s upcoming Annual Candy Buy Back benefitting Operation Gratitude on Saturday, Nov. 3 at her practice from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the event, Miller and her team will buy back Halloween candy from $1 per pound up to five pounds. Everything collected will be boxed by Operation Gratitude in California into individual care packages and shipped overseas to service members, as part of a yearly philanthropy project. The Nov. 3 event will also include raffle prizes, a visit from Extreme Animals petting zoo, Mutts Hot Dogs, a bounce house, face painting, photo booth, as well as a ‘write a letter to service members’ station. The first 100 children to attend will receive a free hot dog, fries and a drink.

For more information on Miller and the Nov. 3 event, visit the Marlo A. Miller D.D.S., M.S. Orthodontics’ Facebook page.

“It’s really amazing to get to know people over a number of years and we all really do become part of one larger connected family,” said Miller. “And, of course, I love the changes we can make whether it be aesthetically, functionally, or psychologically for people. When braces come off and someone now loves their smile and their bite feels more comfortable, it contributes positively in many areas to their quality of life.”

Visit foryourgrin.com or call 405-577-6453 to schedule an appointment or to find more information on the services Miller and her team offers. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.