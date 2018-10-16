Representative Lowe to Moderate Judicial Forum Tonight
OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Jason Lowe announced plans to moderate an Oklahoma County District Judicial Forum tonight from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Oklahoma City. Attorneys Charles Battle and Cynthia D’Antonio will moderate the event with Rep. Lowe.
The forum, which is free to the public, will feature Judge Michele McElwee, Kendra Coleman, Chris Sloan, Natalie Mai, Rand Eddy and Heather Coyle. It will be hosted by Pastor Larry Crudup at Tabernacle Baptist Church, located at 1829 NE 36th, on Tuesday, October 16th from 6 pm – 7:30 pm.
“It is vitally important for our community to be aware and educated on the candidates running for office,” said Rep. Lowe. “We are in a political season that requires our attention, participation and engagement. This November, there are several candidates running for district judge on the ballot. As an attorney, a member of the community, and an elected official, I find it is my responsibility to create opportunities for my constituents to learn more about those we are electing to decide cases. We are going to meet our judicial candidates and discover why they want to be elected to serve our community.”
