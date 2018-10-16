Representative Lowe to Moderate Judicial Forum Tonight

“It is vitally important for our community to be aware and educated on the candidates running for office,” said Rep. Lowe. “We are in a political season that requires our attention, participation and engagement. This November, there are several candidates running for district judge on the ballot. As an attorney, a member of the community, and an elected official, I find it is my responsibility to create opportunities for my constituents to learn more about those we are electing to decide cases. We are going to meet our judicial candidates and discover why they want to be elected to serve our community.”