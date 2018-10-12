Fulton honored for service to MPS

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Former Mustang Public Schools Board of Education President Chad Fulton was presented with his own wooden gavel hand crafted by Mustang High School woodworking students to symbolize his service to the district during Monday’s board meeting.

“He (Chad) is an amazing leader,” said current board president Jeff Landrith during the presentation. “Chad, I didn’t want you to leave. I think you should have stayed. I understand why you left, I do, but I hope someday you come back in some form of public service for Mustang schools.”

Fulton resigned from his board seat earlier this summer due to his wife, Jennifer Fulton, accepting a job within the district, and according to Oklahoma Statue, board members cannot be related to an employee of the district.

“I only had one vision and it was real simple: do what’s right for the students, do what’s right for the community, and most importantly, do what’s right for the school district. I stood by those three things every time I voted,” said Fulton as he accepted the gavel. “I’ll never forget the friendships and the opportunities.”

Fulton was a member of the MPS board of education since 2010. Dedra Stafford was recently appointed to his former seat.