Substitute teacher arrested for soliciting sex from a minor

A substitute teacher at Mid-Del Schools was arrested this morning for allegedly soliciting sex from a minor and exhibition of obscene materials to a minor.

Darris Turner was a substitute teacher at multiple schools in the district since February 2018. He is no longer employed with the school district, officials said.

The school district alerted parents by a robo call and issued the following statement on their website.

“This morning, Darris Turner, a substitute teacher, was arrested on complaints of Soliciting Sex from a Minor and Exhibition of Obscene Materials to Minor Child. The individual is no longer employed with the District. We are cooperating with the local authorities during the investigation at this time. If you or your child has any information that can help with the investigation, please contact the Del City or Midwest City Police Department. At the time of Turner’s hiring in February in 2018, all state background check requirements were completed. The safety and security of our students is always our first priority.”