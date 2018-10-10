School board approves Carl Albert stadium project

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

The Mid-Del School Board Monday night approved a $4 million project to renovate and expand Carl Albert High School’s Jim Harris Stadium during their monthly meeting.

The project includes expanded seating, a new concession building and improvements to parking, the press box, locker rooms, playing surface, and exterior of the stadium.

The stadium renovation is funded through the $130 million bond issue approved by voters in 2017. The bond issue included improvements for all three high school football fields. The board is expected to consider plans for Midwest City and Del City high schools at the November meeting.

Construction is expected to start in December and be completed by fall 2019, said Mike Bryan, executive director of operations for the school district. He said the schools will still be able to use the stadium for soccer and track in Spring.

“We may have to shift some things around and put people on the visitors’ side, but we can continue to use it for soccer and track,” Bryan said. “It won’t be business as normal, but we’ll still be able to play those sports.”

One of the most notable changes to the stadium will be larger home seating on the west side of the field. Additional bleachers will be added on each end of the existing bleachers. It will add about 943 seats to the home side, increasing capacity to 2,730 from the current 1,778. When completed, the home stands will extend to about the 20 yard line on each end of the field. The visitors seating will not be impacted by the project.

The locker room will be expanded with additional space for lockers, storage and mechanical room. The exterior of the building will also be upgraded.

A new concession building will be added near the home entrance at the northeast entrance. The building will include a ticket office, concession area, restrooms and storage space. It will replace the current concession stand located behind the home bleachers.

The current concession area will be converted into storage.

The exterior of the stadium will also be improved with a new feature wall entrance and brick and stone façade for the stadium, press box and columns. New decorative fencing will also be added along the stadium.

The parking lots will be expanded with new paved areas on the northeast and northwest corners of the stadium. New concrete walkways will be added along the north side of the field.

CMS Willowbrook is the construction management firm for the project. Design Architects Plus developed the architecture and engineering.