2018 Oklahoma Czech Royalty crowned

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Thousands gathered in Yukon Saturday to get a taste of Czech culture. The annual Oklahoma Czech Festival included popular kolace pastries, music, dancing, traditional costumes, imported merchandise and the coronation of the 2018 Oklahoma Czech Royalty.

During this year’s Czech-Slovak royalty coronation celebration, Jerusha Brown of Oklahoma City was named as Queen, Jayden Mason of Mustang was named as Jr. Queen, Molly Pruett of Prague was named as Princess and Garrett Vause of Tulsa was named as Prince. Brown is the daughter of Melissa Dietz and Phillip Brown. Mason is the daughter of Earl and Jamie Mason. Pruett is the daughter of James and Melinda Pruett, and Vause is the son Jeff and Renee Vause.

The Czech Royalty Pageant is an honorary tradition of the Oklahoma Czech Festival sponsored by Oklahoma Czechs Inc.

During the Czech Royalty Pageant held the weeks leading up to the Oklahoma Czech Festival, contestants go through a private interview with the panel of three judges. Each contestant also models their Kroj (costume), and all contestants go through an on-stage interview. The Queen candidates also go through a talent competition and the Queen and Jr. Queen candidates present an essay on what their Czech heritage means to them.

This year’s newly crowned royalty will make several public appearances across the state throughout the year as they promote their heritage. Additionally, the 2018-2019 Oklahoma Czech Queen will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the school of her choice and will have the opportunity to compete for the National Czech Queen title in Nebraska.

2017 Oklahoma Czech Royalty were on hand during the coronation to crown this year’s winners, including Queen Madelyn Nozosad of Yukon, Jr. Queen Emily Pole of Oklahoma City, Princess Maylee Chapman of Yukon, and Prince Liam Fraser of Edmond.

For more information on the annual Czech Festival, visit http://www.czechfestivaloklahoma.com/.