Anonymous phone call leads to dead body and murder arrest

Midwest City police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a homicide last weekend.

A hysterical anonymous caller contacted Midwest City 911 early Saturday morning and frantically said “there was an emergency at the corner of Fairchild and W. Rickenbacker” and when officers responded they found a man dead inside. The call came in around 7:23 a.m. and patrol personnel determined the “emergency” was at 405 W. Rickenbacker.

The home was secured when officers approached the front door but they could see a male lying on the floor through a window. Once forced entry was made, Justin Wayne Arbgast, 32, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives Lonnie Bray and Wade Ramsey developed several leads throughout their investigation and were able to identify a suspect. Camron Bryan Callaway, 27, was arrested at 608 S. Post Road late Saturday evening and a weapon was found in Callaway’s vehicle that matches what was used in the homicide. Callaway invoked his right to have an attorney and refused to speak about the murder.

“Our investigative team worked tirelessly to quickly identify and arrest Callaway who is now no longer a threat to society. We are unsure what the motive was in the killing but Arbgast and Callaway were acquaintances,” Chief Brandon Clabes said.

Callaway is being held at the Midwest City Police Department on a charge of Murder I and Possession of Firearm After Former Conviction of a Felony and will be transfered to the Oklahoma County jail.