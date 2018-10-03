Play hard at Zone 152 Event Center

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Extending its services to offer even more fun, Zone 152 Event Center in Mustang now includes indoor batting cages and dodge ball.

Formerly known as Play Zone, Zone 152 Event Center is operating under new ownership but still includes the same inflatables, laser tag and play areas Mustang residents have come to love over the last 13 years, said new owner Brandi Combs

“We have extended and are excited to offer more, such as the batting cages and dodge ball. There’s also a complete sound system in the new room so people can do dance parties, watch movies on a projector that’s already installed and so on,” said Combs. “That room is an open room for people to throw any kind of party in from graduation, birthday to wedding and whatever they can think of.”

Combs said she saw the event center for sale and felt the need to keep it up and running.

“My kids had parties here when they were little and they had a lot of fun,” said Combs. “I was interested in keeping it going.”

The facility comes equipped with tables and chairs for events and includes party rooms for private parties or building rentals. Parties booked at least a week in advance can be done on the event center’s website at mustangplayzone.com. To schedule a party with less than two days notice, call 405-996-8475 to check availability.

Open play times will also be available at Zone 152 Event Center each week. Open play times will be posted on the center’s website by Monday morning for that week through the weekend.

Zone 152 Event Center is located at 189 N. Centennial Way in Mustang. For party pricing, visit mustangplayzone.com.

More information can also be found on the Zone 152 Event Center’s Facebook page.