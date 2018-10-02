Jackets sting Putnam City

Choctaw racks up 421 yards in 49-7 rout of Pirates

Choctaw High School (3-2, 1-1) broke a two game skid Friday night when they bounced back at Homecoming 2018 with a dominant win over district foe Putnam City (0-5), 49-7.

PCO won the coin toss, and that’s the only luck they’d have all night until a first and only scoring drive to open the third quarter after Choctaw led the first half, 28-0.

By the end of the night the Yellowjackets would tack on 21 more before sending the visiting Pirates packing with their fifth loss of the year in the bag.

Blake Muse led Choctaw rushing putting 148 yards and two touchdowns, while Deysean Moore had 77 yards and two TDs of his own.

Corey Williams had 54 yards rushing and a TD, and Angel Ackerman had 21 yards rushing.

Thad Williams connected on 11 of 25 passes good for 123 yards and two TDs.

Scoring passes went to Zane Coleman (40 yards receiving) and Isaiah Sumlin (20 yards receiving).

Gabe Johnson had 30 yards receiving, Cade Sanford had 18 and Moore had 15.

“Anytime you get a chance to win at home in district, we’ll take it. Our kids, if we were to have lost this game 49-7, I promise you they’d all show up tomorrow and still work. I’m so proud of them, and you want them to win because they deserve to win,” said head coach Jake Corbin. “They work so hard and are fully committed to this program and community. It wouldn’t matter if we were 0-10 or 10-0, they’d show up. They’re excellent kids to be around and are champions, and you want them to have those results. I couldn’t be more happy for them.”

The big win came after Choctaw suffered two consecutive losses.

However, those two losses were at the hands of Class 6A-I’s undefeated Putnam City North and a 4-1 Class 6A-II Del City team. Choctaw put more points on PC North than any other challenger so far this year, and then CHS gave Del City their toughest fight of the year other than their one-point loss to Carl Albert. Carl Albert is on a 27-game win streak.

The two losses were followed by a busy Homecoming week full of festivities and ceremonies as the CHS Student Council worked to ensure this year’s celebration fit Choctaw’s “Gold Standard.”

“We talked all week about not letting distractions distract us, and I think we did a good job of making sure we didn’t get distracted. I don’t know what the season is going to hold, but I’m telling you this team is a program changer forever. The work ethic and values that they have is championship level,” said Corbin.

Choctaw’s dominant return to the win column came at a crucial point as the Yellowjackets aim to take on what could be the state’s top team, Stillwater.

Choctaw was able execute on both the ground and through the air as the squad worked to get kinks out of their offense while thumping PCO.

This week Choctaw hosts top-ranked Stillwater (5-0, 2-0).

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 5, and the Pioneers are just the next step in what’s a challenging district schedule to round out the year.

PC West, Lawton, Midwest City and Deer Creek are still on the schedule.

Choctaw’s coaches are fully aware of the challenges ahead, but remain focused on improving each week and marching into the postseason.

“We have a really good Stillwater team coming up, but we’re going to continue to focus inwardly and continue to get better. We’re just looking forward to week 11,” said Corbin.

