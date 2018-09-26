Mustang Arts Council to host Fall Festival

By Traci Chapman

Mustang Arts Council is preparing to welcome the change of seasons with an Oct. 6 Fall Festival at Agape House Berry Farm.

“Artists are invited to set up around the farm and work throughout the day painting, drawing, sculpting or photographing this beautiful farm,” council founder and executive director Kristen Polson said. “Guests are welcome to watch the artists in progress and participate in a variety of fun family events on the farm.”

The festival is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 6. A “wet paint” reception will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. featuring local musicians and light snacks, as well as a silent auction for the sale of creations completed that day.

Agape House Berry Farm is located at 10912 S. Czech Hall Road.

Polson founded the community arts council in February. Since its inception, the nonprofit has taken part in city Parks and Recreation activities like Pack the Park andMother and Daughter Night Out, as well as jointly hosting with Mustang Chamber of Commerce the inaugural Western Days Art Show this month.

Polson is well known to those who take part in parks and recreation art classes. A Mustang artist herself, she said she wanted to help inspire others with their creative processes and help expand art appreciation across the community. Joining Polson in administration of the artistic nonprofit are board members Lynly Grider, MelissaMarschall, Katie Brooks and Derrick Millican; Jean Heasley, assistant parks and recreation director, library director Julie Slupe and Mustang Horizon Intermediate principal Holly McKinney are parks and recreation, library and school representatives, respectively.

The organization meets at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month June through December at Town Center.

More information about Mustang Arts Council or the fall festival, contact Polson at mustangartscouncil@gmail.com or by calling or texting her at 405-819-9313.

More information about Mustang Arts Council is available online at the nonprofit’s website, located at https://www.mustangartscouncil.com or by searching Facebook for “Mustang Arts Council.”