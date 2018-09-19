Mustang volleyball hosts tournament, takes first place

By Hayden Frampton

Sports Editor

The Lady Broncos took home the hardware this weekend at their own tournament.

Mustang volleyball hosted six schools Saturday in a tournament. The Lady Broncos dominated the field and didn’t drop a set until the championship round they ultimately won.

“There was some diversity with the teams that were there, so I think they handled them all very well,” coach Steve Hajek said. “I think they went out and played their game.”

Pool play began Saturday morning with Mustang once again meeting up with Moore. Just like in the previous two meetings, the Lady Broncos swept the Lady Lions 2-0. Through three matches this season, Mustang has outranked Moore seven sets to none.

Mustang played two close sets with Oklahoma Christian School, a team they would see again later in the tournament. The Lady Broncos took the first 25-20 and the second 25-22.

Putnam City West and Piedmont didn’t pose as a threat to Mustang in the final two games of pool play. The Lady Broncos limited the Lady Patriots to just 24 points in both sets. The Lady Wildcats, just 26.

After a perfect run through pool play, the Lady Broncos advanced to the gold bracket and again faced OCS.

The second meeting was identical to that of the first on the scoreboard. The first set was won 25-20 and the second 25-22 as was the case in the first match.

“We actually did really well with (OCS),” Hajek said. “I was very surprised and very happy. They went in there and took control of the game and did what they had to do.”

Coming out victorious in that match set the Lady Broncos up against Carl Albert.

Mustang played with their usual confidence in both of the first two sets winning 28-26 and 25-20, respectively. However, the Lady Titans capitalized on their opponents relaxed attitude in the next two sets. The match, tied 2-2, was up for grabs.

Mustang finished strong and snuck out a 15-13 win in a tight set.

“I think a lot of it had to do with some of them being tired,” said Hajek. “I’m not taking anything away from Carl Albert, when they want to play they can play, and they made us work for it. One thing I took away from it is we had to work for it and the girls never quit. They kept fighting for every point.”

This was the third and final regular season tournament for the Lady Broncos. And it was their second first place finish. They won the Muskogee Tournament earlier this season, while taking second at the Norman Tournament.

Hajek believes his team showed what they were truly made of in those competitive atmospheres.

“I think the tournaments came at the right time,” he said. “It seemed like right before each tournament we had a loss we shouldn’t have had. I think the girls rebounded great and they were ready to play the tournament.

“That shows me they’re willing to fight for everything and that’s what I’m looking for. As long as they have the heart and they’re willing to fight for it, it’s going to be hard to beat us.”

Deer Creek will play host to Mustang volleyball this Thursday with a 6 p.m. start time.