Family Tradition: Long line of Yellowjacket QBs

Choctaw High School junior quarterback Thad Williams has produced winning results in his debut as a varsity starter this season.

He opened the season leading Choctaw to a 2-0 record, and has plans to guide his talented Yellowjacket teammates to a dominant record like he has done as QB since middle school. Williams’ skills on the field aren’t by chance as the current Choctaw QB comes from a long line of successful Yellowjacket quarterbacks. His family members who filled the role of CHS QB before his reign include Joe Miller, Allen Dunn and Shane Williams. Additionally, two younger family members are already performing at the QB position.

Joe Miller

(1971-73)

Joe earned 19 wins and only three losses as a Yellowjacket quarterback. Joe went on to play for Oklahoma State University. He is the grandfather of Steele, Colt and Jet (not pictured).

Joe has been the Director for The Oklahoma State Athletic Commission since 2004.

Allen Dunn

(1979-82)

Allen led a very successful Yellowjacket squad from 1979 to 1982 recording 42 touchdowns in his three seasons as a starter. Allen received a full ride to play for East Central University where he played for a National Championship. Allen is currently the Owner/Operator of Bruno & Dunn Home Furnishings in OKC.

Shane Williams (1986-89)

Shane was quarterback for CHS from 1986 to 1989. Due to the stiff competition at the QB position, he only started his senior year.

He led his team to a 4-0 record before a career ending knee injury. Currently, Shane is a Battalion Chief for the OKC Fire Department and has been with the department for over 25 years. Shane passes the CHS QB torch to his son, Thad Williams.

Thad Williams (2016-present)

As a QB for the Yellowjackets Thad and his teammates, as of week two, have only recorded two losses since his start at QB in 7th grade. Thad is a versatile and smart quarterback, and he stepped up to fill the CHS varsity QB slot this season as a junior. Thad opened the year leading CHS to a 2-0 record and passing for nearly 400 yards in just two games.

Steele Wasel

(8th grade)

Steele is looking to soon fill his cousin’s shoes at the high school QB position. Steele is shifty, has a great arm and isn’t afraid to run over competition. Following Steele is his brother Colt Cantrell.

Colt Cantrell (2nd grade)

Colt is currently the QB for the second grade Yellowjacket team. Although he is new to the position, his family says he will likely be the best in the family at the QB position with the pedigree listed above all stepping in to help train the family’s youngest QB.