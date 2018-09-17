Mid-Del seeks feedback on names

School district asking public to suggest names for combined middle schools

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

Mid-Del Schools is asking for help picking a name, mascot and school colors for two of its middle schools.

The district plans to reduce the number of middle schools from five to three, as part of the bond issue approved by voters in 2017. Jarman and Monroney will be combined into one site at Monroney. And Kerr and Del Crest will be combined into one site at Kerr. The move will take place for the 2020-2021 school year.

In advance of the transition, the district is asking the public for feedback on names, colors and mascots for the schools. To make a suggestion, visit http://www.mid-del.net/article/61412?org=district, or click the “Your Feedback is Important” link on the district’s home page www.mid-del.net.

Mid-Del Schools will accept the community’s suggestions until Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. The suggestions will be considered by a committee and later the school board for approval. Officials say they hope to have the new name approved at the October school board meeting.

The district will expand Kerr and Monroney buildings to accommodate the additional students. The plans include an additional 35,000-square-feet of classroom space, new athletic fields and storm shelters.

Mike Bryan, executive director, said the district plans to award a construction contract in early 2019. They anticipate opening the new additions before the 2020-2021 school year. The expansions of Kerr and Monroney are expected to cost about $12.2 million each.

Del Crest will be re-purposed by the district. The district has not made a final determination about Jarman, but officials say the building could be re-purposed, sold, or demolished for parking space at nearby Rose Field.

Carl Albert Middle School will also be upgraded as part of the bond issue. The $7.2 million addition will include 12 classrooms, a storm shelter and music room.

The consolidation will create one feeder middle school for each of the three high schools.