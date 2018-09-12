McKenzie sworn in as councilman

By Traci Chapman

Staff Writer

Ward V has a new city councilman, as Travis McKenzie Sept. 4 was sworn in to complete Linda Hagan’s unfinished term.

McKenzie is pastor at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Oklahoma City. He and his wife, Angela, have lived in Mustang for more than five years.

The new councilman previously served as pastor for Chickasha’s Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Before that, McKenzie worked for 25 years for the city of Sacramento in California, as well as serving as Local 39 Union steward for 16 years.

McKenzie was the only person to apply for the chance to represent Ward V after longtime Councilwoman Hagan was forced to resign due to health issues. He will serve as an appointee until the next election – which regularly would feature Wards II and IV, held by Councilmen Josh Leete and Terry Jones. Normally, council elections are staggered; however, in April because of the unexpected departures of three of seven council members, the city will see an unprecedented five seats on the municipal ballot.

Those are for Wards II and V, held by Leete and Jones, as well as Wards I, V and VI.

DeAnna Pratt is currently the appointed representative for Ward I, while former Councilman Darrell Noblitt – who returned after now Mayor Jess Schweinberg ran for mayor – holds the Ward VI chair. Pratt has not yet announced whether she will seek a full term; during the Sept. 4 City Council meeting Noblitt said he “definitely would not” run for election in April. McKenzie will also have the chance to decide whether he would like to seek a full term as Ward V representative before that time.

Mustang Mayor Jess Schweinberg – elected in April – and Ward III Councilman/Vice-Mayor Brian Grider, who did not draw an opponent this year, were the only members not to be subject to the next election. Both of their terms expire in April 2021.

Council members must reside within the ward they represent, except Mustang’s mayor, which is an at-large post. Council serve three-year, unpaid terms.