5th Annual Hot Rod Hundred Reliability Run returns to Mustang

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Pre-1973 hot rods and customs will cruise more than 100 miles across Oklahoma, rolling out of Mustang’s Wild Horse Park Saturday, Sept. 15 for the fifth annual Hot Rod Hundred (HRH). Hundreds of classic vehicles will gather outside Mustang Town Center, with the first car leaving around 9 a.m. to traverse along backroads in Oklahoma until the final destination of Tishomingo.

The cruise offers drivers a chance to escape the “hustle and bustle of everyday life,” according to event organizers. Cruisers will stop along designated points of interest during their trek, including Lake Murray in Ardmore to meet up with a group of hot rods traveling from north Texas.

The event has morphed from friends sitting in a garage, dreaming about creating an alternative to parking lot car shows, to major events hosted in several cities across the country, according to HRH. Last year, the HRH event in Mustang had more than 200 cars with several hundred attendees.

The public is invited to view the hot rods before they head out on their cruise the morning of Sept. 15.

For more information on the HRH event, visit http://www.hotrodhundred.com/oklahoma-city.html.