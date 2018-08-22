Murray’s Play Place and Party Room now open in Yukon

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Offering an inviting place for young families to come and enjoy time together, Murray’s Play Place and Party Room is now open in Yukon, located at 1109 S. Cornwell Ave.

Designed for children ages newborn through six-years-old, Murray’s Play Place was created by a Yukon family who saw a need for an event space that catered to younger children.

“The idea came from my daughter because there was nowhere in the area for little kids to go,” said co-owner David Williams. “When you take a toddler to a play area, a lot of times there’s a lot of big kids there that can run them over or knock them down. Well not here because they will all be about the same size.”

Murray’s Play Place celebrated their grand opening over the weekend, welcoming members of the Yukon Chamber of Commerce as well as area families to explore the 900-square-foot play room complete with a foam floor, comfy seating for parents, large play toys, pretend play areas, a reading area, an imagination wall, a dress up room, bounce houses and much more.

“The building is designed for kids, as well as parents,” said Williams. “We really cater to the parents because we know if we cater to the parents, they will want to come.”

The family owned and operated business is complete with free Wi-Fi internet connection, a breastfeeding/changing room, crafting area, party room, snack bar, as well as a complimentary water and coffee bar.

According to the facility’s manager, Raelyn Jones, the goal behind Murray’s Play Place is to offer the community a stress-free, affordable place where they can safely throw their younger children a party or get-together.

“You don’t set anything up, you don’t take anything down. We do everything,” said Jones. “You just come in, have the party, leave and go home and don’t have to worry about cleaning up the mess. We make it really easy for the family.”

Murray’s Play Place also includes cameras and windows throughout the facility so parents can have easy visible access of children in every section of the play rooms.

“We’re just trying to be a family-friendly place for Yukon and for the surrounding community,” said Jones. “We want people to come play and just have fun together.”

Jones said she also hopes to use the facility as a place to house small church groups, sensory or therapeutic groups for children with disabilities, as well as host game nights and movie nights.

Murray’s Play Place is currently taking bookings, and prices range from $150 to $385 depending on a variety of package sizes. Parents can also select from several add-ons including a photographer, goodie bags, cake, cupcakes, and much more.

For more information on the offerings at Murray’s Play Place, including prices and specials, visit murraysplayplace.com, search Murray’s Play Place on Facebook or call 405-265-3466.