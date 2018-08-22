Minco vs. Wynnewood to be broadcasted around the state

By Hayden Frampton

Sports Editor

If you can’t make it out to Minco Aug. 24 to watch the Bulldog’s week zero matchup against Wynnewood, don’t worry.

107.7 The Franchise will be broadcasting the game live on the radio throughout the state of Oklahoma. Radio hosts Todd Listenbee and Jerry Ramsey will be on the call for the clash of two Class A powerhouses.

Several variables led to the game being broadcasted. Vype magazine listed Minco number one and Wynnewood number two in their preseason rankings and employees at the Franchise wanted the game on the air. Superintendent Kevin Sims played a roll in it with the help of social media.

“Sean Thurmond, who works part time at the Franchise, started lobbying to Randy Heitz, the general manager, to put it on the air,” he said. “I sent a tweet out to Randy Heitz and the Franchise, I have a friend over at Wynnewood who is a coach, Brad Odom, he and I got involved and retweeted that.”

Though Sims made his attempts to help, he believes the teams were the biggest factor in getting the radio station out to Minco.

“I don’t think we had much pull on it,” Sims said. “I think the teams and their rankings and this being a big game on zero week, non district ball game, two teams with great history and tradition. I think that had more impact than I had on it.”

The buzz around town isn’t just excitement for the broadcast but for the game itself.

“I think even if it wasn’t broadcast all over the state they’d be excited,” said Sims. “The last ten years we’ve been in the top five in wins in Class A football. We had a lot of success, great coaches. Coach Clint Warren was here for six years and for the last four years we’ve had Wardlaw as coach. We’ve had excellent staffs, the boys have worked their tails off.

“It’s a great program. The community is very excited, they’re all excited about football and i’ve heard some talk about the Franchise. You don’t get a whole lot, there have been a couple of playoff games where some radio stations have been there but to be on the Franchise broadcast around the state of Oklahoma, it’s pretty special and pretty impressive.”

Sims believes the Franchise coming to Minco means more than a radio station broadcasting a football game.

“It’s a tribute to our success in Minco, not just with football but we’re a great school district with a lot of school pride and that shows with everything we do,” he said. “I appreciate all our faculty and coaches. It’s more than just football.