Driving altercation turns deadly

By Traci Chapman

Staff Writer

A Mustang woman has died and an Oklahoma City woman is being held in Oklahoma County Jail after a late Saturday-early Sunday morning series of altercations, police say.

Dustie Lyn Hart, 36, was killed near the intersection of West state Highway 152 and Gregory Road. Oklahoma City Police investigators said Hart died as the result of injuries she sustained when struck by a car allegedly driven by 38-year-old Brianne Genee Risher.

Oklahoma City police officer Megan Morgan said the incident began late Saturday or early Sunday, when the department shortly after midnight received a call involving an accident in Mustang between a Nissan Altima and motorcycle.

“The Altima clipped the motorcycle and kept driving,” Morgan said. “The motorcycle driver followed the Altima into Oklahoma City, pulled in front of the Altima and slammed on his brakes in an effort to get the Altima to stop.”

According to reports, Hart’s husband of 16 years, 37-year-old Kelis Hart, was driving the motorcycle; after he stopped the Nissan driven by Risher, investigators reported Hart confronted and physically assaulted the Oklahoma City woman.

“During the assault, the Altima driver accelerated from the scene and unfortunately collided with the motorcycle passenger before leaving the scene,” Morgan said.

An off-duty police officer saw the accident and he and a passerby stopped to assist Hart as he tried to help his wife, Morgan said. Risher then came back to the scene, crashing again when she apparently tried to park between the passerby’s and off-duty officer’s vehicles, she said.

“She ultimately ended up crashing into a ditch, which is where the off-duty officer was able to take custody of her,” Morgan said.

First responders med flighted Hart to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, officials said.

According to McNeil’s Funeral Service, the Harts have two children. Her funeral is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday at Life Church Mustang with interment in Red Hill Cemetery.

Risher, who was also treated at the hospital, was booked into Oklahoma County Jail on several complaints, which included manslaughter, leaving the scene of an injury accident, DUI – manslaughter, transporting beer and liquor in open containers and drug paraphernalia possession.

As of press time, prosecutors had not charged Risher in connection with the Sunday incident; according to Oklahoma State Courts Network, she has no record of other criminal misdemeanor or felony cases lodged against her in courts reporting across the state.