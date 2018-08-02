The Bulldogs have an All-State participant for the second straight year in Garrett Jones

By Hayden Frampton

Sports Editor

Elite athletes from around the state of Oklahoma were gathered in Tulsa last week for All-State festivities.

Every sport was played throughout the week from tennis to basketball which all led up to Friday night’s football game. Talented players were accumulated from Classes 6A through C to comprise a roster of the state’s best athletes.

For the second year in a row Minco had one of its own on the roster.

Garrett Jones was slotted as an offensive lineman for the West team where he got to show off his skills in front of the bright lights.

“I really do think that I proved a lot of people wrong who think differently on Class A,” Jones said. “We can both hang with the big dogs, we can play on the same level as the rest of them.”

Jones, along with every athlete participating in All-State, was a 2018 graduate with one last chance to put the pads on and play Oklahoma high school football. Jones follows his step-brother, Tucker Halstead, as back-to-back Minco players to be selected to the team.

Making the All-State team is a big deal, and Jones knew it.

“It was great to represent my school,” Jones said. “Last year we had Tucker Halstead who played in the All-State game, that was a big deal. To have two All-State-er’s twice in two years is a pretty big deal.”

Not only did Jones get to show his talents, he had the chance to prove that the Bulldogs are one of the premier programs in the state.

“Coaches around the state are the ones that decide the All-State team and that shows to our coaching staff and our kids of what we’ve put together over the past few years, we’ve got some respect from other coaches around the state,” Minco head coach Brock Wardlaw said.

“I think it’s definitely an accolade to our program, not only to what Garrett and Tucker have done, but all of our kids producing winning football over the past few years.”

Jones played an important role in Minco’s 11-2 season last year where their offensive and defensive lines were arguably their biggest strength.

“Garrett definitely was vital for us on both sides of the ball, offensive and defensive line wise. That’s really where our strength was a lot of the season and he played a very vital role in that. He was a three-year starter, he worked his tail off, and he deserved the accolade to play in that game.”

This will not be the last time Jones steps on the field competitively. He will be attending the University of Central Oklahoma this fall where he can continue to show that Minco football is the real deal.

Playing in the All-State game only made the anticipation of next season even higher.

“It was definitely great,” Jones said. “That game, getting to suit up, it really gets you excited for the next season. You get your first chance to hit people after you’ve been working out all summer and relaxing.”