Logan Glass Commits to the University of Kansas

By Hayden Frampton

Sports Editor

Mustang baseball standout Logan Glass made his commitment to play at the University of Kansas, he announced last week.

The incoming senior is anticipated to have a strong season this spring and he had the desire to wrap up this part in his process.

“I definitely wanted to do it before the season rolled around or around December,” Glass said. “It was either this fall or now and I just chose now.”

Glass is anticipated to join a Jayhawks team that went 27-30 in their most recent season but the winning isn’t what drew him to Lawrence.

Head coach Ritch Price and his notorious ability to develop his players was a driving factor in Glass’s decision making.

“Coach Price,” Glass said when asked what the deciding factor in his choice. “I’ve heard a ton of great things and he really focuses on his young guys, I’ve heard. He just really tries to develop the players so I was just all for it.”

Now that the commitment was made, Glass feels that he can relax and focus on the next season at hand.

“I’m really excited, to be honest,” he said. “I’ve heard a lot of really good things about this coach, it’s a really great campus. I’m a little bit relieved as well, it takes the weight off your shoulders and now I can just focus on the game and have fun with it.”

Glass had been sitting on this offer for some time but a conversation with his parents helped him realize what needed to be done.

“I just talked to my parents about it and they said ‘it doesn’t matter, we just want the best fit for you,’ and it made me think that this was the best fit for me so I just pulled the trigger on it.”