Police investigating shooting involving juveniles

Midwest City police are investigating a shooting this morning involving four juveniles.

Officers responded to shots fired at about 5:45 a.m. near Canton Place and Post Road, Police Chief Brandon Clabes said. Officers arrived and found a van that crashed into another vehicle. 

Four juveniles fled the scene and were later found by police. One suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, Clabes said.

Police are still investigating the incident. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Midwest City Beacon Breaking News

