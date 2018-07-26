Police investigating shooting involving juveniles

Midwest City police are investigating a shooting this morning involving four juveniles.

Officers responded to shots fired at about 5:45 a.m. near Canton Place and Post Road, Police Chief Brandon Clabes said. Officers arrived and found a van that crashed into another vehicle.

Four juveniles fled the scene and were later found by police. One suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, Clabes said.

Police are still investigating the incident. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.