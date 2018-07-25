Choctaw-Nicoma Park Museum established

A group of alumni have been working for several years to establish a museum dedicated to preserving the history of the Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District.

After working behind the scenes since 2015, the group is now ready to put some historic artifacts on display.

“Since becoming superintendent I’ve felt that the district just hadn’t captured history very well,” said Choctaw-Nic oma Park Superintendent Dr. Jim McCharen. “I’ve just always felt we needed to do a better job of documenting our history, and a museum is a great way to do that. Some alumni groups, mostly from the ‘60s, started the process. They’ve been raising funds and gathering artifacts.”

Volunteers have so far collected around $4,000 and a plethora of Choctaw and Nicoma Park school artifacts including yearbooks, newspaper articles, photographs, awards and more.

“Dr. McCharen had this in his head for years, and when the Class of 1965 hosted the All-Class Reunion we got the ball rolling. Your 50th reunion year your class hosts the All-Class Reunion, and we made it our mission to collect donations that year to get this thing going. Now three years have donated the proceeds of the alumni banquet,” said Class of 1965 member Barbara Shaw.

“Hopefully everything will be ready and on show for the weekend of our August reunion.”

Newly installed glass cases will allow visitors to view artifacts at the CNP Administration Office, 14300 NE 10th St., starting in early August.

“We’ve collected enough funds to buy some museum-quality cases to display artifacts at the administration office as a temporary museum site. We hope the next bond issue will allow us to create a permanent museum on the Choctaw High School campus,” explained McCharen. “Contributions to the museum can be made to Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools, and we have a separate account earmarked as a museum fund.”