Del City woman brutally attacked

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

A Del City woman is still shaken and sore after a violent attack in broad daylight last weekend in an upscale downtown Oklahoma City neighborhood.

She’s also thankful things didn’t turn out worse.

“There are so many ways that could’ve gone,” said Paris Burris. “I’m not even in the hospital now and I’m doing a better than I ever expected.”

The 25-year-old had just finished eating brunch with friends when she was attacked by an unknown woman in a parking lot near NW 10th St. and Robinson Ave. Burris said she had gotten in the driver seat of her car when she noticed the woman going through her trunk. The woman allegedly told Burris that something was wrong with the trunk and approached the driver’s side of the car.

“As she approached my door, I saw her reach into her purse and pulled out a large glass bottle,” Burris said. “As soon as she did that, I realized she wasn’t a concerned citizen but was a threat.”

She then grabbed Burris by the hair and pulled her out of the car and repeatedly struck her in the head and face with a large glass liquor bottle. Burris said she tried to defend herself while asking the woman what she wanted.

“I did not feel any pain because of the adrenaline, but I could see the blood dripping onto the pavement,” she said. “I could taste it and smell it. And I was trying to block her from hitting me.”

Burris said the woman briefly stopped the attack and asked her how old she was. She replied that she is 25, but the woman thought she was lying. The woman later drove away in the car, as one Burris’ friends noticed the attack and yelled for help.

“After she let me go, I remember her telling me to something along the lines of ‘get in the car or give me the car,’” Burris said.

The friend, who had met Burris for brunch that afternoon, noticed the woman acting suspicious and called police moments before the attack. While on the phone with police, she saw the incident.

Burris was taken to a local hospital and treated for several wounds to her head and face. She needed four staples on the top of her head and stitches behind her ear and lip. She suffered several small cuts on forehead and side of her face.

Police are searching for the suspect, described as Hispanic, 30-40 years old, wearing a white shirt and pants with house slippers.

On Monday morning, police found the car in an abandoned field. The windows were smashed and the radiator was missing. Burris said the woman unsuccessfully tried to use her debit card at several locations around Oklahoma City.

Burris said she has been overwhelmed by the support she’s received from family, friends, her boyfriend and strangers.

“All the support has been so motivating and encouraging for me,” Burris said. “And I’m confident that we will find this woman.”

Police have asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.

An online fund has been set up to help Burris with expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/medical-bills-for-assault-victim