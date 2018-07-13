Wake up to Motion Coffee

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Coffee lovers can rejoice as single source coffee straight from Kauai, Hawaii is now locally available.

ButterSweet Cupcakes continues to serve up sweetness by revamping its Yukon location to now include their Motion Coffee espresso bar.

Before brewed in store, Motion Coffee’s flavor is born in the rich volcanic soil from which it is grown in Hawaii, offering coffee drinkers a uniquely hand-crafted treat to indulge in.

“The owners (Matthew and Tiffany McBride) love to travel, and while they were in Hawaii, they fell in love with the coffee there and decided to bring it back with them,” said Tori Beasley of ButterSweet Cupcakes.

Current flavors available include vanilla, caramel, salted caramel, hazelnut, toffeenut and cookie butter. Drinks can be served hot or iced and can be enjoyed in-store or taken on the go. A blended frappuccino option is also available, as well as dairy free and fat free milks.

Beasley, whose passion is coffee, enjoys salted caramel the most, but said she loves any flavor because Kauai coffee is a darker roast than traditional coffee, giving it a unique flavor.

The Motion Coffee espresso bar also offers house teas from local spices, as well as chai lattes. Motion Coffee’s coffee beans are also available to purchase for home brewing.

Buttersweet Cupcakes, known for its unique cupcake flavors, cookies, cakes and much more, also offers the perfect sweet treat to go alongside each Motion Coffee concoction.

Stop in and experience the flavors that await at 817 S. Mustang Road Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on ButterSweet and Motion Coffee, visit buttersweetcupcakes.com/.