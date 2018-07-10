Man arrested in stabbing at gas station

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

A woman was rushed to a local hospital this evening after being stabbed multiple times at a Midwest City gas station, according to Police Chief Brandon Clabes.

About 6:30 p.m. police were called to the OnCue gas station near SE 15th St. and Air Depot Blvd. about a man stabbing a woman in the parking lot. Clabes said officers witnessed the assault and were able to apprehend the suspect without use of deadly force.

“It was a horrible situation and I’m glad our officers were able to pull him off of her,” he said. “And hopefully she can survive.”

The man was taken into custody and transported to the jail. And the woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, Clabes said.

Clabes said the attack started inside the convenience store and continued to the parking lot after the the woman fled the store. Several people witnessed the incident.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or victim or what led to the attack.