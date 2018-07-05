Cardinal Motors does things the ‘Cardinal Way’

By Van Mitchell

Staff Writer

Todd Wiebusch grew up a St. Louis Cardinals fan and it shows inside his new Mustang business Cardinal Motors located at 1419 E. state Highway 152 which is filled with a variety of Cardinal memorabilia from framed jerseys to bleacher seats to player’s lockers.

He has also named his business with a tribute to the organization that prides itself on being positive examples in the community.

Cardinal Motors opened in late June. Hours of operation are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. A grand opening will be held July 14.

“The St. Louis Cardinals have their ‘Cardinal Way’ that is basically what people are expected to do in their organization,” he said. “They are expected to do things the right way. I came up with the Cardinal Motors Way which is a play off the Cardinal Way. We just try to do the right thing by people.”

Wiebusch moved to Yukon in 1981. He and his family have lived in the Yukon/Mustang area for over 35 years.

In 2002, he started the journey in the auto industry that would lead to opening Cardinal Motors. His knowledge and experience is available to every customer shopping for a vehicle.

“This year I got in a situation where I could open my own dealership,” he said. “I have nice pre-owned vehicles that are affordable. I try to have nice stuff. I want to sell cars at a fair price.”

Wiebusch worked various car dealerships and worked his way up to management.

“I have been in the car business for 15 years and I have seen lots of dealerships do things that shouldn’t be done to people,” he said. “I get to take everything that I have learned over the years and I get to make the right decisions to help people.”

Wiebusch said likes giving back to the community and has been a supporter of various school sports teams and cheer squads. His two sons ages 13 and 11 are also active in the community, sports and the dealership.

He has hired his life-long friend Chris Baldwin who serves as Mustang North’s seventh grade football and basketball coach for the summer to help with car dealership.

“He helps do everything at the dealership,” he said.

Wiebusch also provides a vehicle locater service for customers.

“I will search the country via auctions to try and find them what they are looking for,” he said.

For more information call or text (405) 889-2277.