Mustang man faces criminal charges for alleged bomb threat, stalking

By Traci Chapman

Staff Writer

A 25-year-old Mustang man faces several criminal counts after what prosecutors call a campaign of terror he allegedly waged against a woman who broke off a relationship with him.

Canadian County District Court’s involvement in the situation began in April, when the woman requested an emergency protective order against Jordan Paul Jeppsen – an order granted that day. On May 2 Special Judge Gary McCurdy held a hearing, which Jeppsen attended, according to court records, and ruled the original emergency order should be made permanent.

That VPO remains in force until May 2023.

Jeppsen faces two felony and seven misdemeanor counts filed against him by Canadian County assistant district attorney Jenna Brown in six different criminal cases. Those actions, filed May 18 and June 6, accused the Mustang man of an escalating pattern of harassment threats, culminating in perhaps the most serious charge against him – an alleged May 12 bomb threat when, investigators and prosecutors said, Jeppsen maintained he attached an explosive device to the victim’s car.

Before that day, and even before the judge’s May 2 action, the victim told Mustang Police Department officers and detectives Jeppsen would not leave her alone. According to investigative reports, April 26 the tires on the woman’s car – and her roommate’s were slashed; the next day, as she and a friend installed exterior security cameras at her residence, Jeppsen allegedly drove by the house several times in a loaned vehicle – a violation of the protective order.

That was just one instance of stalking, MPD Capt. Kirk Dickerson stated in his arrest warrant affidavit filed with the court.

“This behavior has placed the victim in such fear that she felt compelled to install security cameras to help protect herself, family and property,” the Mustang detective stated.

Dickerson also referenced in his court filing Jeppsen’s alleged social media posts concerning the matter – both harassing the victim and illustrating his “disdain” for the court’s orders. On Facebook, Jeppsen’s personal account includes several posts regarding the victim and her alleged wrongdoing to him; a second profile bearing the name

“Jeppsen Jeppsen,” which apparently includes the same photos of the Mustang man as the original posted comments on the first profile’s posts – comments calling the alleged victim derogatory names.

Over a period of a few weeks, several Mustang officers worked on various allegations brought against the Mustang man, including a barrage of texts, attempted phone calls and drive-bys, the vehicle vandalism and Jeppsen allegedly giving the woman’s telephone number to various places.

Jeppsen’s alleged behavior resulted in prosecutor Brown May 18 filing one felony and three misdemeanor charges against him – felony stalking and protective order violations, which are misdemeanors.

The May case resulted in a warrant for Jeppsen’s arrest. Major Ross Reuter, Canadian County Sheriff’s department administration and logistics chief confirmed the Mustang man was located in custody in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on an unknown charge and returned to El Reno. He appeared for arraignment May 31 before Special Judge Jack McCurdy, who set a $50,000 bond in Jeppsen’s case.

Just six days later, prosecutors filed yet two more cases against the Mustang man. Those filings – which included the bomb threat allegation – were also comprised of four additional misdemeanor protective order violations for text messages and phone calls allegedly made by Jeppsen to the victim May 18 and May 21, respectively.

If convicted, Jeppsen could face three to 10 years in prison, up to $10,000 in fines, or both, for the June 6 bomb threat charge; May and June stalking counts could separately mean Jeppsen’s incarceration for up to five years in county jail and a fine of up to $2,500; each of the misdemeanor protective order violations could translate a maximum one-year county jail sentence and/or a maximum $1,000 fine.

Reuter said Jeppsen remained in Canadian County Jail on $50,000 bond. His cases collectively were next set for a July 16 preliminary hearing conference before McCurdy.