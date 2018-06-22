Grady County Courthouse vestibule opened

The Grady County Commissioners Windle Hardy, Kirk Painter and Ralph Beard, along with Grady County Sheriff Jim Weir, officially opened the new Grady County Courthouse Vestibule Monday.

Sheriff Weir said he appreciates everything Commissioners Hardy, Painter and Beard did to help with getting this vestibule up and running. The Grady County Courthouse will now be an even safer place to do business for the community and those who work there.

The Sheriff also personally thanked the commissioners for their support of law enforcement in Grady County.

“I think it’s a wise decision to be proactive with the security vestibule,” Hardy said. “I know a lot of people don’t understand why we have to have it, but you can’t wait until it’s too late. I think it’s very nice-looking and we’ve had some handicap people who have had a very tough time getting into the courthouse before who have already commented how nice it was to just go right in, so I’m very proud.”