Taste of Wine & Liquor now open

By Van Mitchell

Staff Writer

Phillip and Sandy Truong had worked long hours in the restaurant business for 15 years and decided it was time for a career change.

So the couple opened Taste of Wine and Liquor located at 350 North Mustang Road on May 15.

Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We were in the restaurant business before and we loved seeing our customers enjoy our cooking,” he said. “But we were working 15 years non-stop and wanted a change of pace.”

They chose to open their business in Mustang because they have lived in the area for about 20 years and it is a great community.

Truong said the pace of operating their liquor store has been less stressful.

“This work is less hectic,” he said. “Our family can now spend more quality time together.”

Mrs. Truong said they carry a wide variety of wine, vodka, whiskey, bourbon, and beer.

She said beer and wine seem to be two of the more popular items sold thus far.

“During the summertime we sell more beer and wine,” she said.

Truong said business has been steady since opening.

“For a new business, it has been pretty good,” he said. “We still need to grow and make it better. As part of our grand opening, we are offering 10 percent off on wines every Wednesday during this June and July.”

Mrs. Truong said the Mustang community has been supportive of their endeavors.

“We really appreciate all the support we have received from the people of Mustang, it is a great community,” she said.

For more information call (405) 256-7074.