Spencer’s celebrating 30 years

Popular barbeque restaurant hosting 30th anniversary celebration on June 23

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

For 30 years, Spencer’s Smokehouse and Barbeque has been serving hungry customers across eastern Oklahoma County.

And the longtime family business would like to say thank you.

Spencer’s is hosting a 30th anniversary celebration on Saturday, June 23 at their restaurant, 9900 NE 23rd Street in Midwest City.

“Having a restaurant open for 30 years is quite an accomplishment and something we’re proud of,” said owner Michael Spencer. “You never know how long you’ll be on this Earth, so I thought let’s have a blowout celebration.”

The event begins at 10 a.m. and is free and open to the public. It will include a car show and entertainment. Activities include face painting, appearances by Thunder Girls and OU Ruf/Neks, door prizes and more. The car show will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The entertainment is from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Spencer’s will also mark the occasion with food specials. Guests can enjoy a buy one rib dinner, get a second half off, as well as pulled pork sandwich with side for $5.

Several local businesses are sponsoring the event. The group includes: High Five Media, Hank Martin, CPA Firm, FNB Community Bank, Matt Blue Attorney at Law, Buddy’s Produce, Country Squire, Hank Martin and Pelicans.

The restaurant was started by the Spencer family in 1988. The founding partners included Michael, his late wife Carol, brother Steven and sister-in-law Molly. Michael is the only one of the founding partners still at the business. Steve and Molly retired three years ago. Michael says he still enjoys meeting customers and serving homemade barbeque.

“It’s been a lot of work but it’s been rewarding and it’s provided a comfortable life for my family,” Michael said. “I’ve gotten to meet a lot of a good people. And I’m very fortunate in that respect.”

Michael grew up in Midwest City and went to college at North Texas State, now the University of North Texas, earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education. After college, he served in the Army for two years, including 13 months in Vietnam.

Michael returned to Texas and taught in Frisco, along with his late wife Carol. Spencer was a band director and Carol taught second grade.

In 1988, the couple moved back to Midwest City to start the restaurant. Michael’s brother Steven and sister-in-law Molly asked them to go into business together.

“We talked about it for a long time and just decided to try something different in our lives,” Michael said. “We thought if it didn’t work, we could go back to teaching.”

They never made it back to education.

With a lot of hard work and support from the community, Spencer’s grew into an eastern Oklahoma County favorite. The restaurant is known for their delicious smoked meats, homemade sauces, fritters and generous portions. They use high-quality ingredients and smoke all the meats in house.

“Part of our success has been consistency,” said Trisha Anderson, who used to work with her father Michael Spencer. “We have always used high quality products for our food.”

They have also worked to keep their prices affordable, despite increasing expenses for meat. The restaurant hasn’t raised its prices in five years.

Spencer’s added an event center about 15 years ago. The adjoining space has been a favorite for wedding receptions, business meetings, funerals and election watch parties.

“Every candidate that has had a rally here has won,” Michael said. “We’ve had mayors, senators and others. That’s a good track record.”

Spencer’s offers catering service with their traditional barbeque menu as well as other items.

Spencer’s is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information about Spencer’s, visit www.spencersbbqokc.com or call 769-8373.