Perks CBD strives to give back to the community

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Having seen the benefits of Cannabidiol (CBD), Mustang graduates Travis Perkins and Devin Bell have teamed up to offer natural healing products to Mustang and Yukon residents at Perks CBD.

Located at 1701 S Mustang Rd., Suite 108, Perks CBD is now open and ready to serve the community. At Perks CBD, customers will find solvent and chemical free products infused with organically grown, non-GMO hemp extract that is naturally rich in CBD.

Products offered at Perks CBD are tested internally, as well as independently by third party testing facilities to confirm and maintain accuracy and consistency, improving all quality control measures, according to the business’s website. Perks CDB carries Pure-Cannaceutical, which is a line of ultra premium, hemp derived products with zero Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) that is made in the United States.

“The community has responded really well to us,” said Perkins. “We’ve had a lot of awesome feedback and are excited to be serving the community.”

Perkins said Perks CBD was created as a way to give back by helping customers find the right product for their individual needs, as well as provide information on the emergence of CBD in the area.

“We really want to give back to a point where we are helping out the community and giving good information because there is a lot of misinformation out there,” said Perkins. “We want to offer quality products, knowledge and be a source for people to ask questions.”

Perkins said he wants Perks CBD to be a place anyone can walk in and feel comfortable asking questions about the benefits of CBD use. As a way to set Perks CBD apart from other similar shops, Perkins has focused his attention on creating a unique atmosphere inside the shop. Once inside, customers are greeted by original artwork pieces from people throughout the community, helping create a sense of creativity, positivity and healing, said Perkins.

“I want people to feel comfortable walking in my store, especially because I don’t want people to feel like they’re being sold and I want them to be able to stay long enough to learn about the products and how they can help them,” said Perkins.

Perkins said he has seen the positive effects CBD have had on his friends and family, from decreased seizures, eczema relief, all the way to his own testimony of improving anxiety and insomnia.

“It’s been a huge weight lifted off so many people’s shoulders,” said Perkins. “Customers walk back into my store and say ‘you have no idea what this has done for me.’ It just makes my day knowing we can help others.”

Perks CBD carries premium hemp oil tincture, dermal spray, capsules, extracts, e-liquids, gummies, topical creams, uncut wax cartridges, CBD isolates, pet products, cooking products and much more. Samples are available and more information on products can be found on perkscbdusa.com. Lab reports for all products are available in store for all customers to view.

Perks CBD is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call (405) 265-0095 or search Perks CBD on Facebook.

The public is invited to Perks CBD’s grand opening weekend June 23 and 24 during regular business hours. There will be fun activities and opportunities for customers to view products and ask questions.