Blessed Childcare welcomes Mustang youth

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

With more than 16 years of experience, Lisa Burroughs and her team have opened the doors to Mustang’s newest daycare facility, Blessed Childcare.

Blessed Childcare, located at 125 S. Clear Springs Rd., is a Christian based daycare and is now enrolling children ages six weeks to 13 years old.

Burroughs said the daycare prides itself on being a fun, enthusiastic and safe environment for Mustang’s youth.

“What I’m trying to bring forth here is a ‘home atmosphere,’” said Burroughs. “I don’t want a child to be just a number. I want them to feel at home.”

Burroughs previously ran an in-home daycare but said she has always wanted to expand into a larger facility in order to offer more to the community’s families.

“God told me it was time,” said Burroughs. “Then this place opened up and it was a perfect fit.”

Burroughs currently has eight highly trained staff members on her team, and said she is prepared for potential growth.

Children at Blessed Childcare follow a curriculum with daily schedules that include meals, outside play, arts and crafts, learning times and more.

Burroughs also offers an open-door policy so parents can visit, text or call anytime during the day.

“I want parents to know that when their child is here, their child won’t feel scared,” said Burroughs.

Burroughs and her team are currently working on creating a preschool program and will start offering field trips this summer.

Currently, Blessed Childcare is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Burroughs welcomes anyone interested to tour the facility or call 405-376-1332 for more information.

“I look forward to being here in Mustang and being able to help parents,” said Burroughs. “We are here to serve Mustang families.”