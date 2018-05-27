Memorial Day services planned for Monday

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

Local residents are encouraged to honor men and women who sacrificed their lives in defense of the nation next week during Memorial Day services.

American Legion Post 170 in Midwest City will hold a Memorial Day service Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Arlington Memory Gardens mausoleum, 3400 N. Midwest Blvd. The program will include speakers and reading of the names of veterans who died during the past year and are buried at the cemetery.

Following the service, Post 170 will host an open house and potluck lunch at their building, 8608 NE 10th Street.

Legion members will also place small flags at the graves of all military veterans buried at the cemetery. They will place the flags on Saturday, May 26 starting at 9 a.m., and retrieve them on Tuesday, May 29 starting at 9 a.m.

“We have to place 4,000 flags so we’ll accept help from anyone that wants to come out,” said Post 170 Commander Jim Harpin. “We usually have some Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts that help put them out. But we don’t have as many people to collect them.”

In Del City, VFW Post 9969 and American Legion Post 73 will hold a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. Monday at Sunnylane Cemetery, 4000 SE 29th St. State Rep. Scott Inman will be the guest speaker.

On Saturday, May 26, the Del City partnership post will place more than 2,500 small U.S. flags on the graves of military veterans at Sunnylane Cemetery. They will begin at 9 a.m. The group will retrieve the flags at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 2.

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Ralph Hawkins at 734-6778 or ralph.hawkins.1@us.af.mil.