Man shoots at officers during search warrant

Midwest City police officers were not injured this morning after a man fired at them while they were executing a search warrant, according to Chief Brandon Clabes.

At about 6:40 a.m., the Midwest City Police Department SWAT team and Special Investigations Unit were executing a search warrant at 1201 Lauren Lane. A threat assessment had been done in conjunction with the operations plan and it was deemed to be a high risk situation based on the defendant’s previous arrest history and surveillance cameras outside the home.

As officers “knocked and announced” at the front door, other members of the SWAT team created a diversion by breaking the master bedroom window and deploying flash bang charges.

Almost instantaneously, 52-year-old Anthony Dewayne Hill fired one round from inside the bedroom at officers. The round narrowly missed two officers and embedded into the front yard.

Officers did not return fire.

Once Hill fired the shot, the house was secured and negotiations began. A short time later, Hill surrendered and a female inside the home was interviewed and later released.

“This situation could have been a tragedy for our agency but because of excellent intelligence information, planning and tactics, our officers were not injured,” Clabes said.

While securing the house after Hill was arrested, officers found where the man had surveillance monitors to his outside cameras inside the room he fired the shot from.

Hill was taken to the Midwest City Police Department jail and is being charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm AFCF, Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Use of a Surveillance Video in the Commission of a Felony.