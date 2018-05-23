Bronco Nutrition serves up health

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Serving up positivity and health, Bronco Nutrition celebrated its opening Monday under new owners.

Located at 429 E. state Highway 152 in Mustang, Owners Lesley Glass, Alex Vanderpool and Tyler Varney welcome all to come and try the variety of nutritious treats offered at Bronco Nutrition.

The Mustang business specializes in nutrition shakes, energy products and protein snacks for people of all ages, including options for children.

“Basically we offer a well-balanced meal in smoothie form,” said Glass. “We also have energizing beverages to go alongside the smoothies.”

Coaches at Bronco Nutrition are also on-hand to help offer meal guidelines, nutrition programming, health evaluations and body fat progress tracking.

Working together as a family, Glass helped her daughter, Vanderpool, and her daughter’s boyfriend, Varney, open Bronco Nutrition’s doors following success at another nutrition location in the Oklahoma City metro.

“We love getting to be able to do this together. We want to provide hope and love on the community,” said Glass. “We love meeting new people and making a difference in someone’s day.”

Glass said people at any point in their wellness journey can find something beneficial to them at Bronco Nutrition.

“Whether if they are athletes or someone just starting out in fitness, they are welcome to come in and get the help they are looking for,” said Glass.

Glass said Bronco Nutrition strives to create a positive environment where people feel comfortable to come in and ask questions, educating themselves on any level of fitness.

Customers can enjoy membership benefits at Bronco Nutrition that include discounts and rewards, as well as unique meal and workout plans.

Glass said they look forward to offering more services in the near future, including a “Mommy and Me” type fitness camp.

“Great things are coming and we are excited to serve Mustang,” said Glass.

Bronco Nutrition is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The nutrition club is closed on Sundays.

A grand opening celebration will be held later in the summer.

For more information, visit Bronco Nutrition’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BroncoNutrition/.