Valley students donate to the Mustang Animal Shelter

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Mustang Valley Elementary held their spring book fair last week, where they collected donations for the Mustang Animal Shelter in honor of the year’s PAWS for Books theme.

Students brought in more than 150 items for the Mustang Animal Shelter, including food, paper towels, tennis balls and toys.

Students presented the items to representatives from the animal shelter during their Wakin’ and Shakin’ assembly Monday. Clifford the Big Red Dog made an appearance during the assembly, and principal Jill Mitchell and vice principal Jennifer Young battled it out to see who could eat cereal disguised as dog and cat food the fastest.

Valley Elementary first graders collected the most donations and won extra recess time for their efforts.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone at Mustang Valley for thinking of the animals at the Mustang Animal Shelter,” said Jill Heck, Mustang Animal Welfare Supervisor.

“A truck load of goodies has been collected. I am also very grateful for the adults who lead our children to show kindness and compassion towards animals. I believe that it is the first stepping stone towards responsible pet ownership. The items that you have collected will help in this crucial time of year in what we affectionately call ‘kitten and puppy season.’”

“We are so proud of our kids,” said Brandy Wheatley with Mustang Valley.