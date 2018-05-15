Jones makes history with first ever baseball state title

Longhorns stun No. 1

No. 3-ranked Jones claimed a 9-7 win over No. 1 Oktaha to take the Class 3A state title Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The championship was the first for the Longhorns as they capped their first ever OSSAA State Baseball Final appearance with a historic win.

Oktaha’s pitching had proven itself against the state’s best all year as the Tigers hadn’t given up a single loss to Class 3A competition.

Starting pitcher Jake Robbins earned top-ranked Oktaha a regional title over Meeker a week earlier. In that game he threw 10-strikeouts and only gave up just three hits to the Bulldogs.

In the state semifinal, Oktaha held off Beggs 5-2, as junior Brock Rodden shut down a threat in the seventh inning as he recorded 10 strikeouts to complete the game.

However, this title game would prove more challenging as the Longhorn sluggers were prepared to make history.

Robbins couldn’t find his rhythm as he was retired in four after giving up six hits and walking four.

In the bottom of third, Robbins did manage back-to-back strikeouts with the bases loaded, but Zach Bynum, who was 2-for-3 for Jones, drove in two runs on a single to make it a 4-1 game.

Jones captured the lead for good in the third inning, and the Longhorns outlasted the competition to make history.

Jones tacked on another two runs off of Robbins in the fourth, and Ty Meaders came in as relief.

After getting nothing going from the mound, the Tigers were in a 6-1 hole and couldn’t dig themselves out from the plate.

Oktaha managed to add a pair of runs, but they were soon answered.

With runners at second and third, Jase Farmer hit one in the hole at short and managed to get both base runners home.

In the seventh, catcher Dylan Weiher came in as the third Longhorns pitcher. Weiher would walk back-to-back Tigers to load the bases with no outs.

However, Weiher quickly figured it out producing a strikeout on Zack Irvin. Brayden Rodden was soon up for the Tigers, and he connected on a shot that found Jones’ Cody Farmer near first. Farmer beat the Tiger to the bag and sealed the first state title for Jones.

Jarren Maples went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday’s win.

Jones (24-4) handed Oktaha (32-5) their fifth loss of the year as the Longhorns had the fewest losses in Class 3A.

Only three losses were to Oklahoma teams and those were an early 1-0 decision to 4A Heritage Hall, a loss to Chandler and another to Tuttle.

At the end of the challenging schedule the State Champion Longhorn squad went 3-0 against Top 5 teams, 7-0 vs. Top 10 challengers and 14-1 against teams ranked in Oklahoma’s Top 20.

State Semifinal

No. 19-ranked Victory Christian pulled out a dominating upset in the first round of state action securing a 9-3 win over No. 2 Vian.

With the win Victory Christian advanced to face Jones, but the Longhorns made sure there would be no Cinderella story with a 5-3 win.

Weiher drove in two runs and also got the final five outs in relief Friday to carry Jones to the 5-3 semifinal victory. Weiher replaced Jase Farmer with two on and one out in the sixth inning.

The No. 3 Longhorns scored twice each in the second and third, capitalizing on errors in both innings.

Victory got on the board in the third on a solo home run from Jordan Graham. After leaving the bases loaded in the fifth and six, the Conquerors brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh, but Weiher saved Jones’ lead.

Eliminating Adair

Senior standout Grant Harrison pitched six innings of no-hit baseball Thursday to drop No. 7-ranked Adair, 7-1.

Harrison struck out eight batters on 101 pitches, before moving to shortstop to finish out the final frame.

Weiher stepped up in relief during the seventh.

Adair’s Colton Sharp secured a late single RBI to prevent the no-hit shutout, but that was fine with th Longhorns as they rolled to a semifinal match vs. Victory Christian on Friday.

Regional Champions

The Jones Longhorns went 2-0 against No. 14 Mount St. Mary to claim a regional title and punch their ticket to state.

Jones secured two wins over Mount St. Mary, 5-2 and 5-4.

During the first matchup Jase Farmer threw six strikeouts in six innings to lead the Longhorns to the win. Dylan Weiher added another two strikeouts in an inning.

Cody Farmer and Weiher combined for four RBIs.

The Longhorns produced nine hits with Jarren Maples, Grant Harrison, Trey Dorrell, JD Head and Jase Farmer also connecting.

Head, Harrison, Weiher and Cody Farmer all made it across home plate as Jones scored five runs

In the regional final Jones edged out Mount St. Mary to claim the trophy in two games, 5-4.

Harrison threw 11 strikeouts and allowed just three hits in five innings.

Wiatt Gillespie pitched for an inning producing a strikeout.

Jase Farmer had two RBIs, while Jarren Maples and Weiher each added an RBI.

Head produced two solid hits as the Longhorns scored five runs on a total of eight hits to sinkm Mount St. Mary and punch their ticket to state.

2018 CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, May 11

No. 1 OKTAHA 10 OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 4

No. 5 BEGGS 2 No. 4 MARLOW 1

No. 3 JONES 7 No. 7 ADAIR 1

No. 19 VICTORY CHRISTIAN 9 No. 2 VIAN 3

SEMI-FINALS

Friday, May 12

No. 1 OKTAHA 5 No. 5 BEGGS 2

No. 3 JONES 5 No.19 VICTORY CHRISTIAN 3

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, May 13

No. 3 JONES 9 No. 1 OKTAHA 7